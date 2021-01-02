Tottenham's Erik Lamela, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon joined West Ham star Manuel Lanzini in attending a party over Christmas, breaking regulations for Tier 4 of Covid-19 in LondonFull Article
Tottenham and West Ham statements slam own players for breaking Covid-19 rules
