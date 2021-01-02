Here are our Tottenham Hotspur player ratings after their 3-0 victory against Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoonFull Article
Spurs player ratings as Kane, Son and Hojbjerg shine and Doherty sees red
Football.london 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Spurs player ratings as Hojbjerg dominates, Son and Kane score, defence on song
Football.london
Here are our Tottenham Hotspur player ratings after the 2-0 Premier League victory against Arsenal in the north London derby on..