Former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little has died at 78. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Broncos and retired in 1975 seventh on the NFL's all-time rushing list.Full Article
Hall of Fame Broncos RB Floyd Little dies at 78
ESPN 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Broncos Hall Of Famer Floyd Little Fighting Cancer
CBS 4 Denver
Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little, who starred in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, has been diagnosed with cancer, according..
You might like
More coverage
020417 10pm anchoring
KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri
020417 10pm anchoring
Terrell Davis selected to Hall of Fame
KRDO ABC 13 Colorado Spri
-
Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little fighting cancer
Seattle Times
-
Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little is battling cancer
Pro Football Talk