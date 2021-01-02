Pochettino: PSG players must show they deserve to wear the shirt

Mauricio Pochettino accepts he is under pressure to succeed at Paris Saint-Germain and has warned the club’s superstar players they must prove they deserve to wear the shirt.  The 48-year-old, out of work since leaving Tottenham in November 2019, was finally confirmed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.  Former Spurs, Southampton […]

