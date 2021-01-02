West Brom 0-4 Arsenal: Revived Gunners make it three in a row in the snow

West Brom 0-4 Arsenal: Revived Gunners make it three in a row in the snow

Arsenal claimed a stylish 4-0 win over West Brom at a snow-covered Hawthorns to continue their Premier League resurgence on Saturday. After a seven-match winless run in the top flight prior to Christmas, the Gunners defeated Chelsea at home and Brighton and Hove Albion away and were full of confidence against Sam Allardyce’s struggling side. […]

