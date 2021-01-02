The second-round safety out of Alabama missed much of the year with a broken footÂ butÂ now is getting a taste at several spots in the Big Blue secondary; he says the big plays will come in time.Full Article
Giants rookie Xavier McKinney just trying to fit inÂ afterÂ injury
