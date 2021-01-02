Alabama vs. Ohio State odds, line: College Football Playoff Championship picks, predictions from top model
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ohio State vs. Alabama in the national title game 10,000 timesFull Article
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Ohio State vs. Alabama in the national title game 10,000 timesFull Article
How to bet the Alabama-Ohio State National Championship Game
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide