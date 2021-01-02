Jose Mourinho saw his side begin January with a 3-0 win over Leeds, climbing to third in the Premier League - but he admitted that another side are his favourite to watchFull Article
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho names his favourite Premier League team to watch
Daily Star 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho feels late Fulham postponement was ‘unprofessional’
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said the handling of his side’s latepostponement against Fulham was “unprofessional”.
You might like
More coverage
Tottenham press conference live as Mourinho discusses Fulham decision and Leeds
Football.london
Follow right here for live updates as Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho speaks to the media to preview Saturday's Premier League clash..
-
Jose Mourinho uses Instagram to criticise Premier League for fixtures decision as Tottenham vs Fulham is postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
talkSPORT
-
Tottenham ‘need an Aaron Lennon’ and had a better side in 2009 but Jose Mourinho has brainwashed the team to think they can win a trophy, says Jamie O’Hara
talkSPORT