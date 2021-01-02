Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney warms up in just a t-shirt and shorts as snow pours ahead of West Brom clash – then scores brilliant solo goal as Mikel Arteta’s men run riot
Published
Kieran Tierney highlighted once more why he is one of a kind as Arsenal’s mini resurgence continued on Saturday night with a thumping 4-0 victory at relegation threatened West Brom. The Arsenal full-back, dubbed the ‘Scottish Psycho’ by talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino, has become a firm fans favourite at the Emirates. Kieran Tierney is just built […]Full Article