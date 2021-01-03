The Tennessee Volunteers kept the game close but ended up falling to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 71-63. John Petty led Alabama in scoring with 17 points, making all four three-pointers he attempted.Full Article
Alabama out-hustles No. 7 Tennessee, hand Vols first loss this season, 71-63
