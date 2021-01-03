Christian Pulisic has picked Olivier Giroud as the most “lethal” finisher at Chelsea FC following his recent good form for the Blues. Giroud had been linked with a move way from Stamford Bridge in recent transfer windows but the French forward ended up staying at the west London club. The former Arsenal star has been […]Full Article
Christian Pulisic talks up 'lethal' Chelsea FC star
Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC star Christian Pulisic
The Sport Review
Frank Lampard is backing Christian Pulisic to continue his positive development at Chelsea FC this season after being handed the..
