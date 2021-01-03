Lucas Vazquez has vowed that Real Madrid will “keep fighting right until the end” in the LaLiga title race but he admits that city rivals Atletico Madrid have the edge. Vazquez netted the opener in Real’s 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday as Zinedine Zidane’s side took over top spot for the first time […]Full Article
Real Madrid striker Vazquez believes Atletico have title race advantage
SoccerNews.com 0 shares 2 views
Related News coverage
Top five footballers to watch out for as La Liga season begins
Mid-Day
The La Liga season restarts this week after a three-month break with all still to play for up and down the table. Which players..
You might like
More coverage
Having Lionel Messi is always a big advantage, says Barcelona boss
*Madrid:* Lionel Messi delivered a major boost to Barcelona's La Liga title hopes by scoring a late winner in a 1-0 victory at..
Mid-Day
Atletico Madrid ready to fight for LaLiga title – Forlan
LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid can capitalise on aging Barcelona and Real Madrid sides in the 2019-20 title race, according to..
SoccerNews.com