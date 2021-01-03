Steven Bergwijn helped Tottenham to a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday afternoon at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Bergwijn is one step away from becoming a Mourinho undroppable for Tottenham
Football.london 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli: This is inexcusable!
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli questioned the mentality of his side after crumbling to a 3-0 Champions League last 16, second leg..
Mid-Day
Reporter claims Tottenham ‘one step away’ from signing 22-year-old
Tottenham Hotspur are “one step away” from completing a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, according to..
The Sport Review