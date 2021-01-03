ISL: Mumbai City FC reclaim top spot

Mumbai City FC reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium, on Saturday. First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre in the third minute and Hugo Boumous in the 11th minute ensured three points for Mumbai who are now unbeaten in their last seven games.
Both...
Mumbai City FC reclaimed the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) following a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium, on Saturday. First-half goals from Adam Le Fondre in the third minute and Hugo Boumous in the 11th minute ensured three points for Mumbai who are now unbeaten in their last seven games.