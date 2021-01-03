Real Madrid are targeting a summer swoop to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, according to a report. Website Give Me Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a big admirer of the South Korea international. The same article states that the Real Madrid boss is […]Full Article
Real Madrid want to sign key Tottenham star this summer – report
