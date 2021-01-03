Last season’s beaten A-League Grand Finalists Melbourne City suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Adelaide United. City had started the new campaign with a 1-0 win at Brisbane Roar but Sunday’s game turned on the dismissal of Scott Jamieson in the 65th minute for two yellow cards. A poor challenge […]Full Article
A-League: Melbourne City handed first loss, Mariners make it two from two
