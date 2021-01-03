Kieran Trippier’s 10-week suspension for betting offences has been put on hold by FIFA following an appeal by Atletico Madrid. The defender was issued a ban and a fine of £70,000 on December 23 after the Football Association found him guilty of four of seven alleged breaches of rule E8(1)(b). The regulation states: “Where a […]Full Article
Trippier´s 10-week ban put on hold by FIFA
