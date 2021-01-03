Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy will miss Monday's Premier League home game against Liverpool after testing positive for coronavirus.Full Article
Southampton v Liverpool: Saints keeper Alex McCarthy tests positive for coronavirus
