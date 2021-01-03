Benevento 0-2 Milan: Pioli´s men top again despite Tonali red

Benevento 0-2 Milan: Pioli´s men top again despite Tonali red

SoccerNews.com

Published

Milan returned to the Serie A summit with a 2-0 win at Benevento as Stefano Pioli’s side survived playing with 10 men for almost an hour. With rivals Inter having gone top after a 6-2 thrashing of Crotone earlier on Sunday, the Rossoneri responded with a gritty victory at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Franck Kessie scored a first-half penalty but […]

Full Article