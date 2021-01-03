Milan returned to the Serie A summit with a 2-0 win at Benevento as Stefano Pioli’s side survived playing with 10 men for almost an hour. With rivals Inter having gone top after a 6-2 thrashing of Crotone earlier on Sunday, the Rossoneri responded with a gritty victory at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Franck Kessie scored a first-half penalty but […]Full Article
Benevento 0-2 Milan: Pioli´s men top again despite Tonali red
SoccerNews.com 0 shares 2 views
Related News coverage
Milan down Sampdoria 2-1 to maintain lead
AC Milan kept hold of their five-point lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Sampdoria, while Napoli..
Mid-Day
'Hungry' Zlatan Ibrahimovic puts Milan atop league table
Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in his first match back from coronavirus on Saturday as AC Milan beat city rivals Inter Milan 2-1..
Mid-Day