The Cleveland Browns secure a play-off spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final day of the regular season.Full Article
NFL: Cleveland Browns beat Pittsburgh Steelers to seal first play-off place since 2002
BBC Sport 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
NFL: Cleveland Browns break record drought to reach playoffs
New Zealand Herald
The Cleveland Browns are back in the playoffs, qualifying for the first time since 2002 by surviving a late Pittsburgh rally for a..
You might like
More coverage
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger to sit, Mason Rudolph to start against Cleveland Browns
Ben Roethlisberger will not play this weekend against the Browns, meaning Mason Rudolph will get the start in Cleveland, site of..
Upworthy