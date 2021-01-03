Huesca 0-1 Barcelona: Messi marks 500th LaLiga game with victory

Barcelona moved into LaLiga’s top five after Frenkie de Jong’s goal clinched a 1-0 victory over bottom club Huesca in Lionel Messi’s 500th league appearance for the club. Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman, who warned before the game that defeat would all but end his side’s title challenge, saw a much-improved Barcelona performance as he earned […]

