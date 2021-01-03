It seems like Canada's road to gold at the world junior men's hockey championship often runs through Russia, given each country's hockey pedigree. The two rivals square off in Monday's semifinal in Edmonton for the right to play for gold Tuesday.Full Article
Canada renews rivalry with Russia in world juniors semifinal
