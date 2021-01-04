Gase sputtered to a 9-23 record in a tenure during which star players left disgruntled and the franchise quarterback, Sam Darnold, went underdeveloped.Full Article
Adam Gase, Hired to Spark Jets’ Offense, Is Out After Two Seasons
