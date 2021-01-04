Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping the Indianapolis Colts' 28-14 playoff-clinching victory over Jacksonville.Full Article
Taylor runs for team record 253 yards, Colts clinch playoff spot with 28-14 win over Jags
