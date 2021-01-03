Roy Keane slams ‘shocking’ Chelsea and takes aim at Blues forwards as Man City run riot at Stamford Bridge to increase pressure on Frank Lampard
Roy Keane dubbed Chelsea's first-half performance against Man City 'shocking' as Pep Guardiola's men ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Citizens, who were without five first-team players due to coronavirus, raced into a three-goal lead inside 34 minutes thanks to strikes from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.