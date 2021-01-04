Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud would be a useful signing for the Serie A giants. Giroud, 34, is again linked with a move from Chelsea after making just six starts in all competitions this season. Juve and Inter are among the clubs linked with the France international, who has managed nine […]Full Article
Giroud would be a useful signing for Juventus – Pirlo
