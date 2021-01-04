Souness questions Chelsea front three amid Manchester City collapse
Published
Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Graeme Souness has been discussing Chelsea's front three of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.Full Article
Published
Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Graeme Souness has been discussing Chelsea's front three of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool only had themselves to blame after West Brom snatched a shock 1-1 draw at Anfield in the latest twist..
Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for Lionel Messi after the forward expressed a..