Australia v India: Sydney Cricket Ground cuts crowd capacity to 25%
Published
Crowd capacity for the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground is reduced to 25% after a Covid-19 outbreak.Full Article
Published
Crowd capacity for the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground is reduced to 25% after a Covid-19 outbreak.Full Article
Plans for attendances of up to 50 per cent of the venue's capacity at the Sydney Test has prompted concern from health experts.
Cricket reacted quickly and responsibly in shutting down the game in order to try and minimise the crushing effects of the..