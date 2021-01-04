Manchester United could move ahead of Liverpool in Premier League table for first time since opening day of LAST SEASON if Reds fail to beat Southampton
Published
Liverpool travel to Southampton on Monday evening hoping to restore a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds dropped points at Newcastle last time out as the two sides battled out a goalless stalemate at St James’ Park. Manchester United capitalised on Liverpool’s rare stumble on the road and joined […]Full Article