Belly up, Detroit. Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal in Week 10 earns city free beer
Published
Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal on Nov. 15 turned out to be the longest field goal of the season and earned the city of Detroit some free beer.
Published
Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal on Nov. 15 turned out to be the longest field goal of the season and earned the city of Detroit some free beer.
WCBI News at Ten 12/19/2020
Justin Prince and Petar Hood showed you highlights from 16 games in The Locker Room on Friday, including Homestead's 70-41 win over..