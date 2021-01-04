Belly up, Detroit. Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal in Week 10 earns city free beer

Belly up, Detroit. Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal in Week 10 earns city free beer

USATODAY.com

Published

Matt Prater's 59-yard field goal on Nov. 15 turned out to be the longest field goal of the season and earned the city of Detroit some free beer.

Full Article