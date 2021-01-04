Brighton fan and NHS worker in tears over footballers breaking COVID-19 rules, as talkSPORT caller suggests TEN-GAME ban for lockdown rebels
A football fan and NHS worker broke down in tears on talkSPORT as he emotionally pleaded for footballers to obey coronavirus lockdown rules. Several stories broke over the weekend about footballers who ignored and broke COVID-19 regulations over the Christmas and New Year period, and flaunted it on social media. Tottenham and West Ham condemned