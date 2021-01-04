'Time for Eagles to clean house' — Shannon Sharpe on Philly's decision to pull Jalen Hurts against Washington | UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 14-10 lead over Washington last night, then it was all downhill for Philly after that. After a failed 4th-and-goal attempt, Doug Pederson yanked Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld who turned it over twice and finished with just 32 passing yards on 5-of-12 passing. Pederson said after the game that he was quote 'coaching to win.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Doug Pederson's decision to pull Jalen Hurts from the game.