With a 2-3 record and only 1 game of shooting over 50 percent, Steph Curry admitted he’d heard the chatter about him losing his touch, and he made a statement last night by dropping a career-high 62 points on the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry went 8-16 from deep and after the game said quote, 'cue the Jordan meme, right? I take all that personally.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry's career high performance.Full Article
Shannon Sharpe on Steph Curry's career high 62-PT game against the Blazers | UNDISPUTED
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Shannon Sharpe on Steph Curry’s career high 62-PT game against the Blazers | UNDISPUTED
With a 2-3 record and only 1 game of shooting over 50 percent, Steph Curry admitted he’d heard the chatter about him losing his..
FOX Sports