Shannon Sharpe on Steph Curry's career high 62-PT game against the Blazers | UNDISPUTED

With a 2-3 record and only 1 game of shooting over 50 percent, Steph Curry admitted he’d heard the chatter about him losing his touch, and he made a statement last night by dropping a career-high 62 points on the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry went 8-16 from deep and after the game said quote, 'cue the Jordan meme, right? I take all that personally.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry's career high performance.