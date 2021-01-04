Colin Cowherd calls out Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson for his decision to bench rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts when they took on the Washington Football Team. Hear why Colin believes Pederson stole what could have been a signature win from Hurts.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: Doug Pederson stole the game from Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
