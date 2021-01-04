Raiders' Josh Jacobs arrested on suspicion of DUI after early-morning car crash
Published
Second-year pro Josh Jacobs sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident near the Las Vegas airport; lawyers say he'll plead not guilty.
Published
Second-year pro Josh Jacobs sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident near the Las Vegas airport; lawyers say he'll plead not guilty.
Josh Jacobs, via his attorneys, is adamantly denying allegations he was drunk behind the wheel. "No complaint has been filed..