Liverpool suffered their second defeat of the season on Monday night at the hands of Southampton, and Jamie Carragher has spoken out about Jordan Henderson's comments on the lossFull Article
Carragher disagrees with Jordan Henderson's Liverpool assessment after 1-0 loss
Daily Star 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Tackling, sparring allowed in next stage for Britain's elite athletes
Reuters - Sports
Soccer players will be able to tackle in close-contact training, and boxers spar with partners, as Britain's elite athletes take..
You might like
More coverage
Klopp says team looking to bounce back against West Ham after Atletico loss
Reuters - Sports
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says his players went from sunshine to rain after a rare loss in the Champions League to Atletico as..