‘Jose Mourinho asked about Ollie Watkins… but Tottenham went in another direction’ reveals Spurs legend Steve Perryman, who played role in striker’s transfer to Brentford
One of Tottenham’s all-time greats has revealed to talkSPORT that Jose Mourinho made serious enquiries over a possible transfer for striker Ollie Watkins, before he joined Aston Villa last summer. Spurs’ record appearance holder Steve Perryman was director of football at Exeter City when the Devonshire club sold academy star Watkins to Brentford in 2017. […]Full Article