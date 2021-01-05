Shannon Sharpe: Giants’ Joe Judge is ‘absolutely correct’ calling the Eagles disrespectful for benching Hurts | UNDISPUTED

After beating the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, the Giants just needed an Eagles win over Washington Sunday night to make the playoffs. However, we all know how that ended, with Philadelphia pulling Jalen Hurts in favor of backup Nate Sudfeld in the 4th quarter of a 3-point game that turned into a 6-point loss. Yesterday, New York head coach Joe Judge was asked about the Eagles’ handling of that game, saying 'we will never do that as long as I am the head coach of the New York Giants.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Joe Judge's comments.