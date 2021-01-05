Skip Bayless: Despite all odds, Clippers’ Paul George is playing at a MVP level | UNDISPUTED

Paul George’s struggles last season were well documented, especially in the bubble and postseason, but after Sunday’s win over Phoenix, George was embracing the challenge of proving his doubters wrong, saying quote 'I had a tough year last year... People think it’s sweet because I was down. I didn’t hear none of this my 10 years in the league… I’ve got to answer that. I’ve got to be ready for that. And I’m ready to compete. I’m back.' Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe if the Los Angeles Clippers can trust Paul George moving forward.