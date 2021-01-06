‘Tottenham are BORING to watch… but if they win a trophy Jose Mourinho is a genius’ – Jamie O’Hara changes his mind about dogged Spurs and tips team for Carabao Cup win
Jamie O'Hara admits former club Tottenham are 'BORING to watch'… but is happy to swap style for success, saying Jose Mourinho would be a 'genius' if he leads Spurs to silverware. Tottenham have a chance to end their 12-year wait for a trophy after beating Brentford 2-0 to book their place in the Carabao Cup