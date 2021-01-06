Ivan Toney caused a few problems for Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final win over Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFull Article
Jose Mourinho may have just found his Carlos Vinicius alternative in Ivan Toney
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Only Connect: The Survival And Spread Of Organized Crime And Latin America – Analysis
By Ivan Briscoe and David Keseberg*
Legend has it that Pope John Paul II, during his visit to Guatemala at the height of..
Eurasia Review