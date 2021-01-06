Clippers vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from model on 65-36 roll
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers game 10,000 timesFull Article
Published
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Warriors vs. Clippers game 10,000 timesFull Article
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between the Rockets and Pacers. Here are the results
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bills vs. Colts game 10,000 times