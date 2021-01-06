Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes move to NFL official
Published
The next football game for Trevor Lawrence will be in the NFL. The Clemson quarterback said he will enter the draft after three seasons in college.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is turning pro.
The Jaguars are poised to pick first in the 2021 NFL draft and get Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is widely regarded not..