Cousin Sal: Rams need Jared Goff if they want to win Wild Card game against Seahawks | FOX BET LIVE

Head coach for the Los Angeles Rams Sean McVay announced that he will not reveal whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will be the starting quarterback in their Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cousin Sal questions McVay's reasoning for this, and makes the case for why Goff gives the Rams the best chance to take on Russell Wilson's Seahawks, and if they want a win this weekend, this is the decision McVay is going to have to make.