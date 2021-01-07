Shrewsbury at risk of being thrown out of FA Cup after third-round meeting with Southampton is POSTPONED amid coronavirus outbreak at League One side
Shrewsbury’s spot in this year’s FA Cup has been plunged into major doubt after their third round meeting with Southampton was postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the League One club. The match was due to take place on Saturday before several Shrewsbury players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, meaning they could not […]Full Article