Aston Villa close training ground amid ‘significant’ coronavirus outbreak, FA Cup third round tie with Liverpool in major doubt

talkSPORT

Published

Aston Villa have closed their Bodymoor Heath training ground after a ‘significant’ coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League side have announced. Villa’s all-Premier League FA Cup third round clash with Liverpool looks unlikely to go ahead, with first team training cancelled ahead of Friday’s evening tie at Villa Park. A statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm […]

