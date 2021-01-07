Aston Villa close training ground amid ‘significant’ coronavirus outbreak, FA Cup third round tie with Liverpool in major doubt
Aston Villa have closed their Bodymoor Heath training ground after a ‘significant’ coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League side have announced. Villa’s all-Premier League FA Cup third round clash with Liverpool looks unlikely to go ahead, with first team training cancelled ahead of Friday’s evening tie at Villa Park. A statement read: “Aston Villa can confirm […]Full Article