Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta in a deal believed to be worth £19million. The 18-year-old, who had made five appearances for Atalanta’s senior side this season, has signed a contract until 2025 at Old Trafford. Signed ✍️Sealed 🤝Delivered 👋 We are 𝙙𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙙 to confirm @AmadDiallo79's transfer to United has […]