Motherwell: Graham Alexander set to become Scottish Premiership club's manager
Published
Former Scotland international Graham Alexander is set to become the new manager of Motherwell.Full Article
Published
Former Scotland international Graham Alexander is set to become the new manager of Motherwell.Full Article
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has resigned from his post after Wednesday's defeat to Kilmarnock at Fir Park.
Motherwell are hoping to announce the club's new manager within the next 48 hours, with four candidates being interviewed.