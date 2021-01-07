ISL: Odisha FC clinch first win of season with 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters
Published
Odisha FC cruised to their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium.Full Article
Published
Odisha FC cruised to their first win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium.Full Article
SC East Bengal finally made the right moves to beat a lacklustre Odisha FC 3-1 and secure their first win in their maiden Indian..
Mumbai City FC struck twice in the first half to beat Odisha FC 2-0 and register their third win in the Indian Super League at the..