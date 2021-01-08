West Brom boss Sam Allardyce told to take transfer punt on free agent Jack Wilshere with ex-Arsenal midfielder looking ‘a million dollars’ in Bournemouth training
Published
Trevor Sinclair believes Sam Allardyce should consider signing Jack Wilshere on a pay-as-you-play deal in a bid to bolster West Brom’s survival chances. Albion are second bottom in the Premier League table after 17 games, with just one win this season, and they’ve conceded 12 goals in Allardyce’s three home games in charge at the […]Full Article